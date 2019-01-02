Weekend accident causes injuries outside Ellsworth

TRIMBELLE Twp. - On Sundy December 30, 2018 at approximately 5:40 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriffs Office responded to the area of W7591 570th Ave in Trimbelle Township for a one vehicle accident with injury and entrapment.
Scene investigation determed a 2007 Pontiac G6, operated by Sara Ann Hayes 35 of Ellsworth was traveling Eastbound on 570th Ave near the address W7591 when the vehicle lost control and entered the South dith and struck a tree. The vehicle Sara was driving also contained 4 juveniles.'
Two of the juveniles were evaluated by EMS and released to family. Two of the juveniles were also transported by Ellworth EMS to Regions in St. Paul with undetermined injuries. Sara was also transported by Life Link Air to Regions in St. Paul with undetermined injuries.
The Pierce County Sheriffs Office was assisted on scene by Ellswoth Police Department, Ellsworth EMS, Ellsworth Fire, River Falls EMS and Life Link Air. The crash remains under investigation.