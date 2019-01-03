U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Joins Colleagues to Help Protect People’s Personal Data Online

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin joined 15 of her Senate colleagues in introducing new legislation to protect people’s personal data online. The Data Care Act, led by Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI), would require websites, apps and other online providers to take responsible steps to safeguard personal information and stop the misuse of users’ data.
“Far too many times, we have seen online providers fail to meet their users’ expectations about how their personal data will be collected, used and protected. The current system is skewed against consumers and we have to fix it,” said Senator Baldwin. “The Data Care Act will provide clear, reasonable rules of the road on user data, and hold companies who fail to follow them accountable.”
The Data Care Act establishes reasonable duties that will require providers to protect user data and will prohibit providers from using user data to their detriment:
• Duty of Care – Must reasonably secure individual identifying data and promptly inform users of data breaches that involve sensitive information;
• Duty of Loyalty – May not use individual identifying data in ways that harm users;
• Duty of Confidentiality – Must ensure that the duties of care and loyalty extend to third parties when disclosing, selling or sharing individual identifying data;
• Federal and State Enforcement – A violation of the duties will be treated as a violation of an FTC rule with fine authority. States may also bring civil enforcement actions, but the FTC can intervene.
• Rulemaking Authority – FTC is granted rulemaking authority to implement the Act.
