U.S. Rep. Ron Kind Unveils Priorities for 116th Congress

- Lowering healthcare costs for Wisconsin seniors, families and individuals
- Resolving the crisis facing Wisconsin’s family farmers
- Rebuilding Wisconsin’s aging infrastructure
- Reauthorizing the Higher Education Act, and
- Recommitting to a strong sense of fiscal responsibility.
“My first priority is always making sure Wisconsinites have the tools and resources they need to succeed,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “I traveled to every corner of Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District in 2018 to listen and hear directly from Wisconsinites, and look forward to bringing the voice of Wisconsin back with me to our Nation’s Capitol.”
Rep. Kind will continue to serve as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over tax policy, Medicare, Social Security, and international trade. He currently serves on the Subcommittees on Health and Trade.
His offices in La Crosse and Eau Claire are open and ready to help Wisconsinites work through issues with government agencies and departments. This includes getting copies of service records, receiving benefits, and cutting through government red tape. Constituents can reach the office by calling toll-free: 1-888-442-8040, or by visiting Rep. Kind’s website: kind.house.gov.