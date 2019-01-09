Upcoming West broadcasts on Wisconsin Public Radio

RIVER FALLS - Magician Noah Sonie will talk about his upcoming performance in Chippewa Falls with host Al Ross on Spectrum West, which airs at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10 on Wisconsin Public Radio’s The Ideas Network stations 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/River Falls. Eau Claire youth curling, a theater production in Hudson and happenings at an Amery art gallery will also be featured.
Al Ross and Twin Cities magician Noah Sonie will explore Sonie’s career and preview his upcoming dinner shows at The Heyde Center for The Arts in Chippewa Falls. Sonie’s performances, which take place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday Jan. 11 and 12, combine audience interaction during the meal with a stage show.
Jenna Burchesky and Charlie Thompson, junior curlers with the Eau Claire Curling Club, will meet with Ross to talk about their upcoming competition along with other qualifiers Anya Normandeau and Rebecca Rodgers in the 2019 Junior Nationals taking place in Two Harbors, Minn. Jan. 12 through 19.
Special Correspondent Jim Oliver will visit with Mary Cutler, director of “84 Charing Cross Road,” an upcoming production taking place at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson. The two will preview the show, which runs weekends from Jan. 18 to Feb. 18.
Julie Adams, artist and coordinator at artZ gallery in Amery, will join Ross to talk about the gallery’s winter events. Currently featured is its annual themed show, this year titled “Wild and Wonderful,” made up of works by a number of the gallery’s members in a variety of media. Adams will also preview a painting class she will teach on Jan. 19.
Spectrum West is a weekly program exploring the music, arts and humanities in western Wisconsin. The show includes in-depth behind-the-scenes interviews and stories about area writers, musicians, theater, visual arts and much more. It is heard weekly from 10 a.m. to 11a.m. Thursdays on Ideas 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls, with a live stream at www.wrfw887.com and a repeat broadcast at 7 p.m. Fridays on 89.7 WUEC-FM/ Eau Claire and 90.7 WVSS-FM/ Menomonie. Archives are available at http://www.wpr.org/programs/spectrum-west-al-ross.
The current state of rural healthcare in western Wisconsin will be the topic of The West Side, which airs at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 14 on Wisconsin Public Radio’s The Ideas Network.
Host Rich Kremer’s guests will include Dr. Joseph Holt, director of the Wisconsin Academy for Rural Medicine at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.
The West Side is a call-in program focused on issues specific to western Wisconsin. The show airs on Mondays at 10 a.m. on 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls, with a live stream at www.wrfw887.com. Listeners may call in with questions and comments during the program at 1-800-228-5615. Archives are available at www.wpr.org/programs/west-side-rich-kremer.