Two-vehicle crash with injuries in El Paso Twp.

EL PASO TWP. - On Friday, January 4, 2019 at approximately 6:30 pm, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a two vehicle crash with injuries on State Highway 72 near 450th Street Ellsworth in El Paso Township.
A preliminary investigation determined a 2006 GMC Envoy towing a livestock trailer operated
by Christopher Iehl, 42, from Ellsworth and passenger, James Bigott, 26, also
from Ellsworth were traveling westbound on State Highway 72 attempting to
take a left turn onto 450th street when an east bound 2013 Ford
Fusion operated by Melvern Janish, 87, from Ellsworth and passenger Marvin
E Janish, 87, from Ellsworth struck the GMC Envoy.
All four subjects were transported by ambulance Ellsworth Area EMS to the
River Falls Area Hospital with undetermined injuries.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Ellsworth Area
Ambulance Service and the Ellsworth Fire Department.