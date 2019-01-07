The Dairy Industry in Western Wisconsin topic on The West Side radio show broadcast Jan. 8

RIVER FALLS - The current impact of dairy prices on the dairy industry in western Wisconsin will be the topic of The West Side, which airs at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8 on Wisconsin Public Radio’s The Ideas Network.
Host Rich Kremer’s guests will include Mark Hagedorn from University of Wisconsin-Extension; Joe Bragger, a member of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation; and Mark Stephenson, director of Dairy Policy Analysis at the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at UW-Madison.
The West Side is a call-in program focused on issues specific to western Wisconsin. The show airs on Mondays at 10 a.m. on 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls, with a live stream at www.wrfw887.com. Listeners may call in with questions and comments during the program at 1-800-228-5615. Archives are available at www.wpr.org/programs/west-side-rich-kremer.