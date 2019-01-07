Winter events schedule at Carpenter Nature Center

HASTINGS, Minn. - When ringing in the New Year, many of us set goals that we want to achieve during the year. How Carpenter Nature Center can be a part of your 2019 resolutions? If you are looking to focus on your health, CNC offers 15 miles of trails on the Minnesota campus, and 10 miles of trails on the Wisconsin campus. The trails are open year-round and are free to use. That’s much less expensive than a gym membership. The physical and mental benefits of outdoor recreation are endless; check out this publication to explore how.
For those people who want to learn more about birding, there are several great opportunities coming up including winter Owl Prowls, monthly bird hikes, and public bird banding days. Check out our online event calendar for more details.
Are you looking to give back to the community this year? Carpenter Nature Center is a nonprofit organization that relies on volunteers, along with corporate friends and donors to stay open 361 days each year. For those who want to give the gift of time and service, CNC offers many opportunities for volunteering and is always seeking new faces to join us (keep reading below for upcoming opportunities). For those who would like to support the nature center financially, consider becoming a “Friend of CNC” through our website or donate online through GiveMN. You can also view our current wish list and find out which items we need…such as trekking poles, a gently-used laptop, and hand lenses for our school group classes.
UPCOMING PROGRAMS:
Friday, January 11
10:00-11:00 a.m.
CNC’s Preschool Story Times are designed to introduce young children, ages 2 - 5 (with a parent or guardian), to nature in a fun and safe environment. We’ll listen to stories, spend some time outdoors, make an art or craft project and meet live animals. We will be going outside for every program so be sure to dress appropriately for the weather. Please call 651-437-4359 to register. Program fee: $5.00 per child or $3.00 per preschooler for “Friends of CNC”; no charge for accompanying adult.
Friday, January 11
7:00-9:00 p.m.
This time of the year, many of the Midwest’s 12 owl species are vocalizing to attract mates. Explore CNC on a guided night hike to look and listen for owls. If there is six or more inches of snow cover, snowshoes will be provided or you may bring your own. Program Fee: $6.00 per person or $4.00 for “Friends of CNC.” Please call 651-437-4359 to register.
Saturday, January 12
9:00-11:00 a.m.
Join the St. Croix Valley Bird Club on a morning hike at our beautiful Wisconsin campus (300 E Cove Road, Hudson, WI). Learn to identify birds by sight and sound from the experts. Program fee: $6.00 or free for “Friends of CNC”, Hastings Environmental Protectors, Hastings High School students, and St. Croix Valley Bird Club members. Please RSVP at 651-437-4359 and let us know you are coming.
Friday, January 18
7:00-9:00 p.m.
Enjoy a winter night under the moonlight with a relaxing snowshoe hike. After the hike, we will warm up by the fire with fresh popcorn and hot apple cider. Snowshoes are provided or you may bring your own. Six inches of snow cover are necessary for this program. Please dress for the weather. Program fee: $10 per person or $7 for “Friends of CNC”. Please RSVP at 651-437-4359.
Saturday, January 19
9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
Children ages 10+ with prior fishing experience can register for this FREE program that explores the advanced art and science of ice fishing. Learn how to select a location, drill a hole, and land top quality fish. Learn about ice safety, fish species and habitats, ice fishing gear, and much more. Registration is required and space is limited, so please call 651-437-4359 to reserve your spot.
Saturday, January 19
10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
Have fun outdoors and make new friends while working to earn badges. Cub and Girl Scouts, ages 8-11, are welcome to participate in this outdoor experience. Space is limited so call 651-437-4359 to pre-register and ask about how this program meets badge requirements. Program Fee: $6.00 per scout; no charge for group leaders.
Saturday, January 25
8:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
Join CNC’s expert bird banders every month as they catch, band and release songbirds on our Minnesota campus. Banding runs continuously and visitors may come and go at any time. Donations of birdseed or suet are greatly appreciated in lieu of a program fee.
Friday, February 1
7:00-9:00 p.m.
This time of the year, many of the Midwest’s 12 owl species are vocalizing to attract mates. Explore CNC’s Wisconsin Campus (300 E Cove Road, Hudson, WI) on a guided night hike to look and listen for these owls. If there is six or more inches of snow cover, snowshoes will be provided or you may bring your own. Program Fee: $6.00 per person or $4.00 for “Friends of CNC.” Please call 651-437-4359 to register.
UPCOMING EVENTS:
Feb 23 & 24
Show times: 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. & 3:00 p.m.
Learn about the fascinating world of raptors. See live hawks, eagles, owls, falcons and vultures up close. Witness the silent flight of a barn owl as its ghostly form glides over the audience. The expert staff and birds of the World Bird Sanctuary travel around the country teaching people about raptors, our environment and what we can all do to protect birds and their habitats worldwide. Program fee is $10 per person or $7 for “Friends of CNC.” These programs typically sell out. RSVP and prepayment required. Please call 651-437-4359 to reserve your spot.
April 27
8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.
Celebrate the arrival of spring by learning about our region’s many bird species. Hastings Environmental Protectors, CNC and local businesses have teamed to host the 6th annual Birding Festival. Highlights include an “Introduction to Birding” class, “Raptors 101” class, bird-banding demonstrations and guided bird trips in the Hastings area. RSVPs are required. Box lunches may be ordered. Program fee is $5 per person or $15 per person including a box lunch. Any proceeds from the event will support K-12 environmental education programming and habitat protection at Carpenter Nature Center.
RENTAL FACILITIES AVAILABLE
Did you get engaged over the winter holidays and need a wedding venue? Looking for a place to host the ultimate family reunion this summer? Consider holding your event at Carpenter Nature Center. We offer a variety of scenic and reasonably priced rental spaces available for meetings, dinners and weddings. There are a limited number of dates open this year for renting our facilities. If you are interested in learning more, please visit our Rentals webpage, or contact Rental Coordinator Alan at alan@carpenternaturecenter.org.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
We have volunteer opportunities for everyone including greeting visitors at the visitor center, helping care for our critters, maple syruping and more. Come and join our fun, friendly family. You will be glad you did. The next volunteer orientation meeting is scheduled for January 16th at 7:00 p.m. Please contact Alan at alan@carpenternaturecenter.org or call 651-437-4359 for details.
INTERNSHIPS OPPORTUNITIES
Carpenter Nature Center is currently seeking college students or recent graduates for internships this winter, spring, and summer. Gain hands-on experience in Environmental Education, Horticulture, Natural Resources or Communications. Interns work closely with professional staff throughout their internship. Internships are available year round, but may vary based on position. For more information visit our website here, or email our intern coordinator Mayme at mayme@carpenternaturecenter.org.