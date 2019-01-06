Recent accident causes injuries near River Falls

RIVER FALLS - On Thursday, January 3, 2019 at approximately 7:28 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a motor vehicle versus pedestrian accident near the intersection of 975th St. and 818th Ave. in River Falls Township.
It was determined that Dominique Linder 24 of Hammond was legally parked sitting in his 2008 Hyundai Accent facing south on 975th Street. Arthur Smith 77 of River Falls was leaning against the driver’s side of Linder’s vehicle with an door open. A 2008 Nissan Altima being operated by Logan Branigan 18 of River Falls was traveling Southbound on 975th Street. The 2008 Nissan Altima then made contact with the 2008 Hyundai Accent striking both the vehicle and Smith.
Smith was transported from the scene by the River Falls Area Ambulance to the River Falls Area Hospital with undetermined injuries. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by River Falls Police Department, River Falls Fire Department and River Falls EMS.