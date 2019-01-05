Prescott girls hoopsters pound Panthers 93-47

PHS led 15-0 in the first half and 61-31 at halftime and played even better defense in the second half holding Ellsworth to just 16 points. The Cards had only nine turnovers for the ballgame and made 22-of-26 from the free-throw line in the first half alone as the Panthers racked up 14 team fouls.
Prescott's Allie Murphy led all-scorers with 21 points, a prep-best for her. She sank four three-pointers. Teammates Isabella Lenz finished with 17 points and Haylee Yeager scored 14 points. In all 10 players scored at least a basket for Prescott.
The Cardinal are 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the MBC. Prescott hosts River Falls in big non-conference match-up Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
|Prescott's McKenna Johnson puts up a shot underneath the basket against Ellsworth.