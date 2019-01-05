Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Saturday, January 5, 2019

Prescott girls hoopsters pound Panthers 93-47

The Prescott High School Girls Basketball Team put a punishing pounding on the Panthers of Ellsworth in a Middle Border Conference match-up of the Hwy. 10 rivals 93-47 Friday evening at Prescott.

PHS led 15-0 in the first half and 61-31 at halftime and played even better defense in the second half holding Ellsworth to just 16 points. The Cards had only nine turnovers for the ballgame and made 22-of-26 from the free-throw line in the first half alone as the Panthers racked up 14 team fouls.

Prescott's Allie Murphy led all-scorers with 21 points, a prep-best for her. She sank four three-pointers. Teammates Isabella Lenz finished with 17 points and Haylee Yeager scored 14 points. In all 10 players scored at least a basket for Prescott.

The Cardinal are 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the MBC. Prescott hosts River Falls in big non-conference match-up Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Prescott's McKenna Johnson puts up a shot underneath the basket against Ellsworth.



