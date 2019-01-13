Prescott City Council to meet this Monday

The Prescott City Council will have its first meeting since mid-December this Monday, Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
On the agenda for the first meeting of 2019 includes a change order for phase two of the Albert and College streets project, a building inspector contract, a proposal to accept electronic or automatic payments for city utility bills and there will be a first reading of an ordinance to prohibit vaping devices on school property.
There will also be an update on cost projections for the city parks' plan.