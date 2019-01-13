Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!
Call (715) 941-4842 or email: ads@prescottjournal.net

Sunday, January 13, 2019

Prescott City Council to meet this Monday

The Prescott City Council will have its first meeting since mid-December this Monday, Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

On the agenda for the first meeting of 2019 includes a change order for phase two of the Albert and College streets project, a building inspector contract, a proposal to accept electronic or automatic payments for city utility bills and there will be a first reading of an ordinance to prohibit vaping devices on school property.

There will also be an update on cost projections for the city parks' plan.


Posted by at

Blog Archive