Prescott Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner set for Feb. 6

The Prescott Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at the Old Ptacek's Event Center in Prescott.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour followed by a buffet dinner at 7 p.m. and the awards and meeting portion of the event starting at 8 p.m.
This year's sponsors for the Chamber's annual dinner are Noah Insurance Group, Cernohous Chevrolet, First National Bank of River Falls - Prescott Branch, WESTconsin Credit Union and Prescott Chiropractic.
The Chamber asks persons interested in attending to RSVP by Jan. 25. The cost is $35 per person. For more information or to RSVP please call the Chamber office at (715) 262-3284.