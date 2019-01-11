PHS wrestlers upend Osceola 36-31

OSCEOLA - The Prescott High School Wrestling Team won its second Middle Border Conference dual meet of the regular season last night 36-31 over Osceola. The Cardinals have a 2-3 record in the MBC.
PHS freshman Alex Iberg sealed the win for the Cardinals with an 8-7 victory over Drew Willeman at 106 pounds. Also winning for PHS were Alex Holt at 126 pounds, Grant Stanton at 138, Cole Dravis at 152, Ethan Luksich at 195, Joe Schulte 220 and Shawn Thomason at 285.
The Cards wrestle Saturday in the Ladysmith Invitational.