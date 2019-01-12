PHS Girls Basketball's winning streak continues

NEW RICHMOND - The Prescott High School Girls Basketball Team rallied from multiple deficits to get a big Middle Border Conference win on the road Friday evening vs. New Richmond and push their unbeaten record to 11-0.
The No. 9 ranked Cardinals came back from eight down with 2:45 to go in the second half to beat the Tigers 66-63 in Middle Border Conference action. The Cards have a perfect 7-0 league record.
Haylee Yeager led PHS with 26 points and teammate Isabella Lenz finished with 17. Prescott came back from a 10-point deficit in the first half to lead 33-30 at halftime.
Prescott is off until next Thursday, Jan. 17 when they travel to Amery. Tip-time is at 7:15 p.m. Amery is 11-1 overall and 6-1 in the MBC after edging Osceola last evening 58-54. Their only loss was to Prescott 48-41 earlier in the season.