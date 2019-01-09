PHS Basketball teams split constests on Tuesday

Both Prescott High School basketball teams were in action Tuesday evening.
The PHS girls squad, now ranked No. 9 in the state in Division 3, kept its record perfect by beating River Falls 68-50 in Prescott. After trailing by eight points early in the contest, the Cardinals came back to lead 36-28 at halftime and pull away in the second half thanks to 33 points from Haylee Yeager, 16 from Isabella Lenz and nine from Allie Murphy. Prescott is now 10-0 overall and has an important Middle Border Conference contest at New Richmond Friday beginning at 7:15 p.m.
In MBC action, the Prescott boys team lost a close contest at St. Croix Central last night 71-70. The game marked the first action for PHS guard Parker Nielsen since early December when he was sidelined due to a knee injury. He led the Cards in scoring with 25 points. Prescott is now 6-4 overall and 2-3 in the MBC. They are off until next Tuesday when they host Amery in league play.