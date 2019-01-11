Mike Walk and Friends at The WideSpot on Saturday, Jan. 19

STOCKHOLM - The saxophonist Mike Walk has put together a superb amalgam of local talent for a Very Special One-Time Performance at WideSpot in Stockholm on Saturday, January 19th.
The show, called the Somewhere Between Project, features Walk on Tenor Saxophone, Faith Ulwelling on vocals, Tommy Bentz on Guitars, Jeff Walk on Trumpet, Chris Bates on Bass, Rich MacDonald on Drums, and Josh Gallagher on Keyboards.
Look for an evening with jazz interpretations of classics that span decades and genres. Each of the artists performing is an outstanding musician in their own right, so to have them all working together at one place is, indeed, special. Different members have performed around the globe, taught at a collegiate level, and have played with assorted stars in a variety of genres.
The WideSpot is located on the second floor of the old opera house in Stockholm, Wisconsin, just above the pie shop, located at the corner of State Highway 35 and County Road J. Unfortunately, we are not wheelchair accessible. There’s a bar with craft beer and wine, as well as Maiden Rock cider, along with soda and water. Advance tickets at $15 are strongly recommended. Tickets for this show and upcoming shows are available through the web site at www.widespot.org, or by calling 715-307-8941. The doors will open at 6:30 pm, with showtime at 7 p.m.
The WideSpot offers a variety of programming, ranging from musical performances, to theater productions, to spoken word performances. Upcoming performances include shows by The High 48’s bluegrass band, Grammy winning guitarist Pat Donohue, the Irish Band Four Pints Shy, The Dollys, Robbie Fulks and more.