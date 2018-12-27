WideSpot Welcomes the Return of Bernie King and the Guilty Pleasures Saturday, Jan. 5

STOCKHOLM - Bernie King and the Guilty Pleasures, a four piece Americana music ensemble, returns to WideSpot for a night of cracking good songs and excellent playing on Saturday, January 5. Expect to hear some blues, and some blue grass, and some folk, and some rock and roll as the band promises to unveil some new material as well.
The band has been together for nine years, and the natural tightness on stage is surely a result of all the shows over the years. The band features Bernie King on guitars harmonica, and vocals, Julie King on drum, washboard, and accordion, John Kurtis Dehn on guitar, mandolin, banjo and vocals, and Bradley Smith on upright Bass. Bernie writes most of the bands material, but you’ll also hear songs by the likes of Bob Dylan, Shane McGowan, Johnny Cash and Bill Monroe.
WideSpot is located on the second floor of the old opera house in Stockholm, Wisconsin, just above the pie shop, located at the corner of State Highway 35 and County Road J. Unfortunately, we are not wheelchair accessible. There’s a bar with craft beer and wine, as well as Maiden Rock cider, along with soda and water. Advance tickets are strongly recommended. Tickets for this show, along with all upcoming shows, are available through the web site at www.widespot.org, or by calling 715-307-8941. The doors will open at 6:30 pm, with showtime at 7 p.m.
WideSpot offers a variety of programming, ranging from musical performances, to theater productions, to spoken word performances. Upcoming performances include shows by Mike Walk and Friends, an all star amalgam of local talent, The High 48’s bluegrass band, Grammy winning guitarist Pat Donohue, the Irish Band Four Pints Shy, The Dollys, Robbie Fulks and more.