Upcoming activities in Afton State Park

AFTON, Minn. - Hope you can join us for some of these upcoming activities at Afton State Park.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 29
9:30-11 a.m. Learning to Snowshoe
Meet at the visitor center
Snowshoeing is a fun way to beat those winter blues! This is a program for all experience levels. Bring your own snowshoes or reserve a pair from the park. Child snowshoes are not available. Reservations 651.231.6968 or linda.radimecky@state.mn.us. Program will be canceled if there is less than six inches of snow.
1-3 p.m. Geocaching – winter treasure hunt
Meet at the visitor center
Have fun learning how to use a GPS unit to geocache and discover hidden treasures in Minnesota State Parks. This program is designed for beginners. We will provide a limited number of GPS units for you to use or you may bring your own to find specially placed caches. Meet at the visitor center. 651-231-6968, Linda.Radimecky@state.mn.us
TUESDAY, JAN. 1
8:30 -11:30 a.m. First Day Hike and Christmas Bird Count,
This nationwide walk on January first is a great way to start off the new year. Join the park naturalist on this walk while counting birds for the Christmas Bird Count - a 2 for 1!
Afton State Park
6959 Peller Ave S
Hastings, MN 55033
Phone: 651-231-6968
Email: Linda.Radimecky@state.mn.us