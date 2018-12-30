Two-vehicle accident on Christmas Day near River Falls

RIVER FALLS - On Tuesday, December 25th 2018 at approximately 11:40 a.m., The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle accident on County Road O at 690th Avenue in River Falls Township.
It was determined that a 2002 Chevy Impala, driven by David Janisch, 72 of Ellsworth, WI was traveling west bound on 690th Avenue and failed to yield from a stop sign. The Janisch vehicle was struck by a south bound 2008 Toyota 4-runner, driven by Russell Riley, 28 and his four passengers Ashley Riley, 25 and three minor children ages 3, 4, and 5, all from Rochester, MN.
Mr. Janisch was transported from the scene by the River Falls Area Ambulance to the River Falls Area Hospital with undetermined injuries.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol, and River Falls Area Ambulance Service.
The accident remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.