Tickets on sale for Feb. 23 Boxing Card at the Historic Minneapolis Armory

MINNEAPOLIS - Tickets are now on sale for the Feb. 23 boxing event at the historic Minneapolis Armory, a highly anticipated card that showcases welterweight contender Jamal James of Minneapolis and a world super middleweight championship title bout.
The nationally televised card, announced earlier this month by Premier Boxing Champions and Fox Sports, features James against an opponent to be named. The main event pits Anthony Dirrell (32-1-1) against once-beaten Avni Yildirim (21-1) for the WBC World Super Middleweight title.
The Dirrell-Yildirim fight is compelling to Osseo’s Caleb Truax (30-4-2) and his local fans, who packed the Armory last August to watch Truax’s third-round destruction of Fabiano “the Pit Bull” Pena.
Truax, a former IBF Super Middleweight champion, may be in line to face the winner of the main event – and to settle an old score. If Dirrell prevails, Truax could have a chance to avenge his April 2016 loss to the Michigan fighter and regain a world title belt.
Truax said he would love a rematch with Dirrell. If Yildirim pulls off the upset, he would welcome that fight, too, to get a crack at the WBC title.
“That’s the most prestigious title of the four majors in all of boxing. Any time a fight for a title arises, I would love that opportunity,” said Truax, who returns to the Armory in April to face former world champion Peter Quillin.
Though Truax won’t fight on the Feb. 23 card, the former world champ said he plans to be there to cheer on his fellow Minnesotan, James.
“Jamal will pack the house like he does and I’ll do everything I can to get my fans to come out and stand behind Jamal and hopefully get him a big victory and catapult him into a title fight,” Truax said.
For James (24-1), the Feb. 23 card presents another opportunity to put on a show before the home fans – and to move another step closer to his dream of bringing a world championship home to Minneapolis.
James, ranked No. 3 in the world by the World Boxing Association, has won four fights in a row. His most recent victories, a decision over Abel Ramos and a knockout of Mahonry Montes, have come at the Amory, where the Minneapolis fighter has proven to be a major attraction.
“I feel like I am accomplishing a major goal, which was being able to put Minnesota on the map when it comes to the world of boxing. And thankfully, I was blessed to be successful, have my team and my family in my corner, and then be able to connect with the Armory, which is one of the best venues to hold events like that,” James said
