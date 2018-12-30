Three place-winners for PHS wrestling at Northern Badgers

RIVER FALLS - The Prescott High School Wrestling Team had three wrestlers place in the top 12 at the Northern Badger Wrestling Classic which took place this past weekend at River Falls High School.
Joe Schulte placed third at 220 pounds, Shawn Thomason finished seventh at heavyweight and Alex Iberg finished 12th at 106 pounds. As a team, the Cardinals placed ninth in their 14-team division.
Prescott hosts a Middle Border Conference dual meet against New Richmond this Thursday, Jan. 3 beginning at 7 p.m.