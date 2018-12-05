Soybean truck overturns in Pierce County, causes injury

EL PASO - On Tuesday December 4, 2018 at 11:34am, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department was notified of a semi-tractor trailer rollover accident with injury on STH 72 west of 330th St. in El Paso Township.
The westbound semi loaded with soybeans was being operated by Michael Koehl, 32, of Hancock, Minn.. Koehl was traveling down a hill and negotiating a curve in the road. Koehl lost control and the trailer began to jack-knife. The semi-tractor and trailer over turned on the roadway and entered the north ditch and continued to roll.
Koehl was transported By Ellsworth Ambulance from the scene to River Falls Area Hospital in River Falls with undetermined injuries. Koehl was not wearing his seat-belt when the accident occurred.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Department at the scene was Ellsworth Ambulance and Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Pierce County Highway Department.