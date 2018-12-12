Singer from “The Voice” on Spectrum West Dec. 13, 2018

RIVER FALLS - Current contestant and singer Chris Kroeze from Barron will talk about his experience on “The Voice” on Spectrum West, which airs at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13 on Wisconsin Public Radio’s The Ideas Network, broadcast on 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/River Falls. The program also features information about upcoming events such as a University of Wisconsin-Stout film festival, a Twin Cities comedy group coming to western Wisconsin and a variety show performed in Stockholm titled, “Goin’ Coastal.”
Chris Kroeze, one member of the final eight contestants on the current season of “The Voice,” will talk with host Al Ross about his experiences on the show. Kroeze will chat about his start as a young musician in Barron and his plans after the show.
Directors of a UW-Stout project, “Red Cedar Film Festival,” will visit with Ross about the upcoming film series being held July 24- 28 in Menomonie. Co-directors Peter Galante, a professor and program director at UW-Stout, and Anna McCabe, the outreach program manager for professional education programs and services, will talk about the films and the three venues for the festival: The Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, Harvey Hall Theatre and Wilson Park Band Shell.
Correspondent Jim Oliver welcomes Dorian Chalmers, one of the founding members of the Twin Cities entertainment group “Looney Lutherans.” Chalmers will introduce the comedy group known for their musical “Church Basement Ladies” and describe the group’s upcoming shows in western Wisconsin.
Mike Slygh, director of “Goin’ Coastal,” will preview the group’s upcoming variety show performances at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 and 16 at the Widespot Performing Arts Center in Stockholm. Slygh will provide a history of the ensemble and information on what the audience should expect from the show.
Spectrum West is a weekly program exploring the music, arts and humanities in western Wisconsin. The show includes in-depth behind-the-scenes interviews and stories about area writers, musicians, theater, visual arts and much more. It is heard weekly from 10 a.m. to 11a.m. Thursdays on Ideas 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls, with a live stream at www.wrfw887.com and a repeat broadcast at 7 p.m. Fridays on 89.7 WUEC-FM/ Eau Claire and 90.7 WVSS-FM/ Menomonie. Archives are available at http://www.wpr.org/programs/spectrum-west-al-ross.