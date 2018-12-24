Sen. Baldwin’s Legislation to Combat Fraudulent Organic Imports passes U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin’s legislation to combat fraudulent organic imports that unfairly undercut American farmers and mislead consumers passed Congress with overwhelming bipartisan support as part of the 2018 Farm Bill. The legislation now heads to the President to be signed into law.
“Wisconsin is home to more than 1,200 organic farms, and they are a strong driver of our state’s agricultural economy,” said Senator Baldwin. “Our farmers work extremely hard to make sure their products meet the strict requirements of USDA organic standards, and we must make sure that all organic products sold in the U.S. meet those same rigorous standards. This reform will level the playing field for American farmers and make sure that American consumers get the high quality, organic food products they expect. I look forward to seeing the President sign this important legislation into law.”
Reports by the Washington Post, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and the USDA Office of the Inspector General revealed concerns about the integrity of agricultural products imported into the United States to be sold as organic. In their May 2017 article, the Washington Post reported on substantial fraud in imported grain from Turkey destined to be sold as organic in the United States. Fraudulent organic imports have the potential to seriously and unfairly damage the strong reputation of American organic products and undercut their sales, posing a threat to U.S. farmers and consumers alike.
Senator Baldwin’s Organic Farmer and Consumer Protection Act will take on these unfair trading practices by giving officials new and better tools to guard against fraud. The legislation works to ensure that all organic products admitted at ports of entry in the United States are authentic and prohibit entry of products labeled as organic that do not meet National Organic Program standards. It addresses the threat that fraudulent imported organic products pose to U.S. farmers and consumers, and ensures that farmers exporting products to the U.S. must abide by robust organic production standards, just like domestic organic farmers.
“The National Organic Coalition is grateful to Senator Baldwin for her incredible leadership in the Farm Bill process to strengthen oversight of organic imports by introducing and successfully championing the Organic Farmer and Consumer Protection Act. There has been an urgent need to modernize and strengthen USDA’s infrastructure to prevent fraud,” said Abby Youngblood, Executive Director of the National Organic Coalition. “This farm bill is a huge win on that front, by providing USDA with enhanced authorities and resources to crack down on fraud. These provisions are a boon to farmers, especially those who are harmed by fraudulent imports, as well as consumers, whose trust in the organic seal depends on effective enforcement of clear and consistent standards across the board. NOC will play an active role in working with USDA to fully operationalize these changes to ensure integrity of organic products originating from both international and domestic farms and companies.”
