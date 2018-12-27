One-vehicle accident causes injury in River Falls Twp.

The driver, Janie Whitebear, 22, River Falls, was operating a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado southbound on State Hwy. 65 when she lost control of her vehicle. Ms. Whitebear drove left of center and struck a guardrail and came to final rest in the east ditch. Ms. Whitebear was transported from the scene by Life Link III Helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. with undetermined injuries.
Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on scene were River Falls Area Ambulance, River Falls Fire Department, Life Link III Helicopter and the Ellsworth Police Department.
The accident remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.