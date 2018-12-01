Rep. Ron Kind Co-sponsors Bill Expanding Access to Manufacturing Jobs for Wisconsin Veterans

WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Rep. Ron Kind recently cosponsored the Manufacturing Jobs for Veterans Act, which will expand access to good-paying, meaningful manufacturing jobs for Wisconsin Veterans.
“Many Wisconsin Veterans have excellent technical training and manufacturing experience from their time serving our nation, but still struggle to find good-paying manufacturing jobs in our state,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “The Manufacturing Jobs for Veterans Act will encourage Wisconsin manufacturers to hire Wisconsin veterans, and help create a stronger economy and workforce here at home.”
The Manufacturing Jobs for Veterans Act will boost training opportunities for Veterans by creating a grant program within the Department of Labor establishing pilot State Manufacturing Employment Programs to support continued education, apprenticeships, and on-the-job training for eligible veterans through employers.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 6,000 Veterans in Wisconsin are unemployed and seeking job opportunities. This bill would help transition technical and mechanical military skills learned while serving to the civilian workforce, and incentivize the recruitment and training of our Veterans.
The American Legion, AMVETS, and the Association of the United States Navy have endorsed the legislation.
“This failed audit shows the uncontrolled mismanagement within the Department of Defense. The Pentagon’s brazen misuse of hardworking Wisconsinites’ tax dollars is unacceptable, and should be remedied immediately,” said Kind. “The Defense Department needs to act quickly to create more transparency and efficiency within the department, and work together with Congress to redirect money to our Servicemembers.”
This comes after the release of a 2015 report exposing the Pentagon for wastefully spending $125 billion of taxpayer funds on inefficient administrative costs. The 2015 report was requested internally by Pentagon leaders to help ease bureaucracy within the Defense Department, but the findings were suppressed to avoid embarrassment for the department.
Rep. Kind has long fought to cut wasteful spending and increase government transparency. In May, he introduced the bipartisan Wasteful Defense Spending Reduction Act, which would establish a commission to review defense programs and recommend wasteful and outdated programs to be eliminated. Following the release of the commission’s report, Congress would have 90 days to vote on a joint resolution of approval to enact the recommendations in their entirety.
Rep. Ron Kind has been dedicated to finding ways to save taxpayer money ever since his time working for former U.S. Senator William Proxmire of Wisconsin investigating wasteful government spending programs for Sen. Proxmire’s Golden Fleece Awards. Rep. Kind has continued to publicly call out wasteful spending, and will continue to fight to lower the national debt by using taxpayer dollars more efficiently.