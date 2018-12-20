Prescott School Board supports Hastings YMCA program for two more school years

The Prescott School Board voted unanimously to continue to partner with the Hastings, Minn. YMCA for day and after school activities at its monthly meeting held last night at the Prescott High School Library.
The Prescott School District's partnership with the Hastings YMCA program began with this school year and the board decided continue to have it as an option for day and after school activities for parents and staff. Several parents came to the meeting and spoke in favor of the program. The motion approved by the board continues this partnership for the next two school years (2019-20 & 2020-21)
With this motion, the program offerings also expand into summer both during the summer school term in June and during July and August as well.