Prescott High School hosts first-ever Dance meet Saturday

Prescott High School hosts its first-ever own dance invitational meet this weekend. Doors open at 8 a.m. at Prescott High School and competition begins at 9 a.m. and goes throughout the day.
Our day's schedule is as follows:
7AM- Team Check-in Begins
8AM- Doors Open to Spectators
9AM- Welcome
9:15AM- Solo and Ensemble Competition Begins
11:00 AM- Lunch Break
12:20 PM- Team Competition Begins
3:30PM- Awards
Dave DeVille Entertainment will be professional DJ. Local food will come from The Twisted Oak Coffee House, Ptacek's IGA, and Subway. Apparel for sale from River City Stitch - Prescott and a very special performance will be made by the University of St. Thomas Dance Team.
Spectator costs are $5 for adults, $4 for students.
|PHS Dance Team with its pom performance at halftime of a recent basketball game