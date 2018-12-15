Prescott High routs Osceola in boys basketball 83-38

The Cardinals held the Chieftains scoreless for over 10 minutes in the first half, taking a 13-12 contest and making it into a 33-14 contest after a 20-2 run. Prescott had a 44-17 halftime advantage which it held through the second half.
PHS had four players in double figures led by Brian Tayson's 21 points, 18 for Jacob Doffing, 15 for Hunter Daymond and 10 for Dylan Malmlov.
Prescott is back at home in three ballgames next week starting with Ellsworth on Tuesday with the tip at 7:15 p.m.
|Prescott's Lane Budworth slices through the lane past two Osceola defenders towards the basket.