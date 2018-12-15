Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!
Call (715) 941-4842 or email: ads@prescottjournal.net

Saturday, December 15, 2018

Prescott High routs Osceola in boys basketball 83-38

The Prescott High School Boys' Basketball Team won its home opener Friday evening 83-38 over Osceola. Prescott improves to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the Middle Border Conference.

The Cardinals held the Chieftains scoreless for over 10 minutes in the first half, taking a 13-12 contest and making it into a 33-14 contest after a 20-2 run.  Prescott had a 44-17 halftime advantage which it held through the second half.

PHS had four players in double figures led by Brian Tayson's 21 points, 18 for Jacob Doffing, 15 for Hunter Daymond and 10 for Dylan Malmlov.

Prescott is back at home in three ballgames next week starting with Ellsworth on Tuesday with the tip at 7:15 p.m.

Prescott's Lane Budworth slices through the lane past two Osceola defenders towards the basket.
Posted by at

Blog Archive