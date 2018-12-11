Prescott City Council moves forward on riverfront/downtown projects

The Prescott City Council came to a consensus to move forward to get costs estimates on three proposed projects to beautify and make improvements to the downtown and riverfront areas at its meeting Monday evening, Dec. 10 at the City-Library Building.
The proposals came up and were voted on as a list of priorities during an open house held a few weeks ago. The council’s Parks and Public Property Committee looked over these proposals and how much public support they had and decided to go with three initial projects: 1). A trail from downtown/riverfront to Freedom Park; 2). Repairs and improvements made to the stairway and under-the-bridge area by the Highway 10 Bridge and 3). Improvements made to the public courtesy dock area. These ideas received the most initial public support.
Grants from both the state Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Department of Transportation (and the Federal Scenic Byways program as well) are available to fund these project or half-fund them along with matches from the city.
