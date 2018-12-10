Prescott City Council meeting tonight

The Prescott City Council will meet this evening at 6:30 p.m. at the City-Library Building 800 N. Borner St.
The council's agenda for this evening will largely be taken up with pay request but will also discuss priority projects for riverfront development and beautification. The Parks and Recreation Committee in a recent meeting designated priority projects 1). A trail from downtown to Freedom Park, 2). Improvements to the Hwy. 10 Bridge area, including fixing and existing stairways and a mural underneath the bridge, and improvements and repairs to the courtesy dock area. Grants are available from the DNR and the state Department of Transportation for such projects.
In other city government news, the city council's Personnel Committee discussed the new Student Resource Officer (SRO) position for Prescott schools and the possibility of combining its duties along with current vacant case investigator position in the Prescott Police Department. The council's Public Works Committee discussed the upcoming Lake St. street project with a committee consensus of deeding over to property owner any home or accessory structure in the public right-of-way or moving such items as benches. There was also discussion in the same committee over a memo from the DNR concerning current city fluoridation and chlorination to the city's water system and whether discontinuation of both processes was feasible and steps needed to be taken to do so. The DNR recommended the city continue with said efforts.