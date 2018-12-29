PHS Wrestling Team competes in Northern Badger Wrestling Classic

Joe Schulte is aiming for the 220-pound title as he made it to the semifinal round of the tournament. Alex Iberg is also still going at 106 pounds as is Shawn Thomason at heavyweight. Both assured themselves a place in the top 12 of their respective weight classes.
The Cardinals are currently seventh in the Division 2 team standings tied with Barron with 71 points. Each division has 14 teams in it. The tournament concludes today.
|PHS wrestler Ethan Luksich grasps Durand's Cody Gilbertson in a 195-pound match