Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!
Call (715) 941-4842 or email: ads@prescottjournal.net

Friday, December 14, 2018

PHS wrestlers win first dual meet of season

Having more numbers this season paid off for the Prescott High School Wrestling Team as the Cardinals picked up six forfeit wins plus three other wins to defeat Somerset 51-21 in a Middle Border Conference dual meet held last evening at Prescott.

Getting wins in wrestled matches for PHS were sophomore Carter Smith at 113 pounds with a lighting fast :27 pinfall of the Spartans' Riley Rainer while Cardinal freshman Sam Murphy followed that up with a pinfall of his own in 3:48 over Landon Wilson. Prescott sophomore Mark Gonzalez outlasted Dylan Kammerud by a 3-2 decision at 138 in the meet's first match.

Prescott improves to 1-2 overall and in the Middle Border Conference. The Cardinals are off until the Northern Badger Wrestling Invitational Tournament Dec. 28-29 in River Falls.

Prescott wrestler Carter Smith has his hand raised in victory by referee Gail Pronschinske

Posted by at

Blog Archive