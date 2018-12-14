PHS wrestlers win first dual meet of season

Getting wins in wrestled matches for PHS were sophomore Carter Smith at 113 pounds with a lighting fast :27 pinfall of the Spartans' Riley Rainer while Cardinal freshman Sam Murphy followed that up with a pinfall of his own in 3:48 over Landon Wilson. Prescott sophomore Mark Gonzalez outlasted Dylan Kammerud by a 3-2 decision at 138 in the meet's first match.
Prescott improves to 1-2 overall and in the Middle Border Conference. The Cardinals are off until the Northern Badger Wrestling Invitational Tournament Dec. 28-29 in River Falls.
|Prescott wrestler Carter Smith has his hand raised in victory by referee Gail Pronschinske