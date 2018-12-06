PHS Senior Lock-In raffle prize drawing set for Dec. 14

December 14 is the first boys' home basketball game of the defending state champion Prescott Cardinals at Prescott High School starting at 7:15 p.m.
And at halftime of this ballgame will be the drawing for the big prize fundraiser for the Prescott High School Class 2019 Senior Lock-In.
The prize is a 2019 Chevrolet Cruz or $15,000 in cash. The drawing will be approximately at 7:45 p.m.
Tickets are $40 per person and are still available from PHS Senior Parents and are being sold at PHS Girls Basketball Games home games this Friday vs. St. Croix Central and Tuesday vs. Somerset. They are also available at Ptacek's IGA, Lucille's, the Valley Bar and Grill and My Happy Place in Prescott.
For more information go to the Senior Lock-in Car Raffle Facebook Page