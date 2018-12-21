PHS hoops teams wins their games Thursday

Last evening the PHS girls team broke open a close non-conference ballgame with Hastings, Minn. in the second half to win 74-53. Prescott's Halyee Yeager, who played her first two seasons of high school ball in Hastings, went over the 1,000-point mark in scoring. She had 18 points and teammate Isabella Lenz led all scorers with 34 in the Cardinal win. Allie Murphy finished with 12 points.
The Prescott Boys Basketball Team gain the advantage late on Somerset were able to win 62-57. Jake Doffing's 26 points and Brian Tayson's 12 points topped the Cardinals' scoring column. PHS improves to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the Middle Border Conference
The PHS boys are in action again tonight at home vs. Elk Mound. Tip-time is 7:15 p.m.
|Prescott's Nicole Dalman with the ball after grabbing a rebound in the lane against Hastings, Minn.