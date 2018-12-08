PHS girls hoopsters improve to 5-0 with win

After a sluggish start to the first half, leading just 17-10, Prescott surged to a 20-point plus advantage using relentless defense and good shooting to go in front 37-15 and 42-21 at halftime. They held that lead throughout the second half.
Haylee Yeager led PHS in scoring with 26 points while teammate Isabella Lenz scored 16 points, Allie Murphy finished with 11 points and Kaelyn Lewis and Nicole Dalman both scored six points.
Prescott improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the MBC. The Cardinals are back at home next Tuesday in a league game vs. Somerset.
|Prescott's Haylee Yeager puts up a shot in between St. Croix Central's Morgan Siler (22) and Olivia Wasley (24).