PHS Girls Basketball Team remains unbeaten, boys' team falls

One Prescott High School basketball team remained undefeated after action Tuesday evening and one did not.
The PHS Boys Basketball team lost its first Middle Border Conference game in four years as they dropped a 65-60 decision at New Richmond. The Tigers made eight three-pointers and led throughout the contest. The loss snaps PHS's conference winning streak at 59 games in a row, the last loss being against Somerset in 2014. Parker Nielsen led the Cardinals in scoring with 27 points while Jake Doffing scored 17 points and Brian Tayson finished with 12 points. Prescott, 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the league plays against Saturday in a non-league game at Durand. Tip time is 2:30 p.m.
The Prescott High School Girls' Basketball Team topped Cameron in a non-conference contest 80-61. PHS's Halyee Yeager tied the single-game scoring record in program history with 36 points. Teammate Isabella Lenz finished with 19 points and Allie Murphy scored nine points. PHS is now 4-0 overall and hosts St. Croix Central Friday at 7:15 p.m.