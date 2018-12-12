PHS Girls Basketball Team now 6-0 with win over Somerset

The Prescott High School Girls Basketball Team improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Middle Border Conference after bashing Somerset 91-48 Tuesday evening at Prescott.
PHS led 26-18 in the first half before exploding on a 26-13 run to lead 52-31 at halftime. The Cardinals increased their advantage in the second half.
Haylee Yeager led Prescott in scoring with 30 points and teammate Isabella Lenz finished with 22. PHS's Allie Murphy scored 11 points and teammate McKenna Johnson scored eight points.
PHS is off until next Tuesday when they travel to Baldwin-Woodville for a 7:15 p.m. MBC contest.