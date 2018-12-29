Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!
Call (715) 941-4842 or email: ads@prescottjournal.net

Saturday, December 29, 2018

PHS boys basketball team downs Hastings, takes third place in Holiday Classic

HASTINGS, Minn. - The Prescott High School Boys' Basketball Team routed their river rivals Hastings, Minn. 69-45 in the third place game of the Hastings Holiday Classic Tournament Friday evening.

After leading 31-23 at halftime, the Cardinals outscored the Raiders 38-22 in the second half. They led by as much as 30 points at juncture of the half.

Prescott's top scorers were Brian Tayson, 23 points; Jake Doffing, 21 points and Dylan Malmlov, 14 points.

PHS improves to 6-3 overall and will take a break from competition until Jan. 8 when they resume Middle Border Conference play at St. Croix Central.

Prescott's Brian Tayson has the ball dribbling in the lane in front of teammates Jake Doffing (23) and Mason Holte (5)

Posted by at

Blog Archive