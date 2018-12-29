PHS boys basketball team downs Hastings, takes third place in Holiday Classic

After leading 31-23 at halftime, the Cardinals outscored the Raiders 38-22 in the second half. They led by as much as 30 points at juncture of the half.
Prescott's top scorers were Brian Tayson, 23 points; Jake Doffing, 21 points and Dylan Malmlov, 14 points.
PHS improves to 6-3 overall and will take a break from competition until Jan. 8 when they resume Middle Border Conference play at St. Croix Central.
|Prescott's Brian Tayson has the ball dribbling in the lane in front of teammates Jake Doffing (23) and Mason Holte (5)