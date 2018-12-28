PHS athletic teams in action in Holiday tournaments

Both the Prescott High School boys' basketball and wrestling teams are competing today as part of Holiday week tournaments.
The Cardinal boys' basketball team is taking part in the Hastings, Minn. Holiday Classic. PHS lost its first game in the Classic to Stillwater, Minn. 62-55 last evening. The Cards face river rival Hastings in the third-place game this evening at 5 p.m.
The PHS wrestlers will be involved with the annual Northern Badger Wrestling Classic this weekend starting today at River Falls High School. The tournament runs both days, all-day and evening.