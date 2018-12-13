Open Prescott Police Chief position down to one finalist

A new full-time Prescott Police Chief may be hired at the end of this week or at the beginning of next week according to Prescott City Administrator Jayne Brand.
The Prescott Police Commission has offered the job to a unidentified finalist who will undergo psychological testing before being offered a contract.
The Prescott PD has been without a police chief since the summer of 2017 when former Police Chief Gary Krutke stepped down from the post and then subsequently passed away from cancer. Former Prescott PD officer Rob Funk served as an interim chief from the fall of 2017 before stepping down earlier this year. Pierce County Sheriff's Investigator Doug Ducklow is serving as Interim Police Chief. He will be at the post, serving through a transition period with the new full-time police chief, until the end of January 2019.