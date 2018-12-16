One-vehicle accident causes injury in Clifton

CLIFTON - On Wednesday December 12, 2018 at approximately 10:12 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single vehicle crash with injuries in front of W10791 CTH. M in Clifton Township.
Initial scene investigation indicated a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Brittany Young, 21, of River Falls was traveling east on CTH. M when she lost control her vehicle entered the north ditch and struck a tree. Brittany was transported by River Falls Area Ambulance to the River Falls Area Hospital with undetermined injuries.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the River Falls Police Department, River Falls Fire Department and River Falls Area Ambulance.
The Crash remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.