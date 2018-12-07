Goin’ Coastal returns to WideSpot for a Two Night Stand 12-15 & 12-16

STOCKHOLM - WideSpot Performing Arts is thrilled to announce the Holiday Edition of Goin’ Coastal, the variety styled radio show that's not on the radio. The show will run for two nights, on December 15th and 16th, with both shows starting at 7 p.m.
This edition will feature the Goin’ Coastal players, with house musician Katie Johnson on Saturday, and Katie, Rich Casey and Joanna Jahn on Sunday night. Add in Twin Cities based humorist Susan Dempsey, along with the great Dakota Dave Hull on guitar, and you’ve got all the ingredients for a fun evening!
WideSpot is located on the second floor of the old opera house in Stockholm, Wisconsin, just above the pie shop. Unfortunately, we are not wheelchair accessible. There’s a bar with craft beer and wine, as well as Maiden Rock cider, along with soda and water. Advance tickets are strongly recommended. Tickets for this show, along with all upcoming shows, are available through the web site at www.widespot.org, or by calling 715-307-8941.
WideSpot offers a variety of programming, ranging from musical performances, to theater productions, to spoken word performances. Look for performances by Bernie King and the Guilty Pleasures, Mike Walk and Friends, The High 48’s Bluegrass Band, Grammy Award winning Pat Donohue, Robbie Fulks, and much more.