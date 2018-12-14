Freedom Park 90th anniversary celebration this weekend

Freedom Park turned 90 years old this year, so we're throwing a birthday party... and you're all invited! Drop in this weekend to enjoy some birthday cake, check out a celebratory 25% off gift shop sale (holiday shopping, anyone?), and help us make Freedom Park be the best it can be for the residents of Prescott and surrounding communities!
Celebration dates and times for the program “90 Years and Counting: Prescott Creates a Little Park with a Big Heart!” are Saturday, Dec 15th from10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec 16th, 12- 5 p.m.
We want your input on programming ideas for Freedom Park and the Great River Road Visitor’s and Learning Center. Know a local author or artist whose work you'd like to see highlighted at the Visitor Center? Want to know more about installing native flora in your landscape to support native fauna? Would your kids be totally into meeting some grubs, slugs, and other bugs? Let us know! We want all of your programming suggestions, ideas, and insights.
Most of all we want you to celebrate the last 90 years with us. It's remarkable to look back and think that this park has been a treasured part of Prescott for 90 years, and it's about time for some birthday cake!
