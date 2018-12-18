Eric Michaels to be sworn in as new Prescott Police Chief this evening

A swearing-in ceremony for Eric Michaels, new Police Chief in Prescott will be this evening at 5:30 p.m. at the City-Library Building 800 N. Borner St.
Michaels was chosen for the Police Chief position last weekend. He will take over for interim Police Chief Doug Ducklow, who is an investigator for the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.
Michael's has been a member of the Prescott PD for the past eight years. He becomes the first full-time chief since the illness and death of former Chief Greg Krutke in the summer of 2017.