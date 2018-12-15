Eric Michaels named new Prescott Police Chief

Sgt. Eric Michaels, a member of the Prescott Police Department for the past eight years, has been hired as the new fulltime Prescott Police Chief. His hiring was announced in a press release from the department yesterday afternoon.
Chief Michaels' responsibilities, according to the press release include "planning, coordinating, and evaluate the Prescott PD's services, including patrol, traffic enforcement, investigations and crime prevention."
Michaels takes over for Pierce County Sheriff's Investigator Doug Ducklow, who was interim Police Chief since Aug. 1. Michaels had been Officer in Charge of the department before Ducklow's appointment after previous interim chief Rob Funk stepped down from the position earlier in the year. Prescott has been without a full-time chief since Gary Krutke illness and death due to cancer back in the summer of 2017.