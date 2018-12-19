Ellsworth hands PHS Boys Basketball team's first loss at home

Ellsworth, 2-2 overall, sank 10 three-pointers to Prescott's two.
The loss was PHS's first in new high school building since it opened in 2016. The Panthers also notched their first win over Prescott since 2012.
Ellsworth's Logan Benson led all scorers with 27 points. Prescott was led in scoring by Brian Tayson's 16 points.
Prescott, 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the Middle Border Conference is at home Thursday evening vs. Somerset. Tip time is at 7:15 p.m.
|Prescott's Jake Doffing puts up a shot over Ellsworth's Logan Benson.