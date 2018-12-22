Congressman Kind lauds appointment of Pfaff as new DATCP Secretary

La Crosse - Governor-Elect Tony Evers announced the appointment of Rep. Ron Kind’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Brad Pfaff, as the Secretary for the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
"Brad Pfaff has dedicated his life to ensuring Wisconsin's farmers, workers and families have the resources and tools they need to succeed. Brad's service as a senior advisor on my staff has been exceptional, and I know that the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection - and the state of Wisconsin - will be stronger under his leadership,” said Rep. Ron Kind.
Brad Pfaff, a Wisconsin native, worked for Rep. Ron Kind for several years before serving as the state Executive Director for the Farm Service Agency in Wisconsin, and the national Deputy Administrator for Farm Programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He rejoined Rep. Kind’s staff in 2017 as the Congressman’s Deputy Chief of Staff and senior advisor.