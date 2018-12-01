Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Saturday, December 1, 2018

Big wins for PHS hoop teams Friday evening

The Prescott High School Boys and Girls Basketball teams were both winners in their respective games Friday evening.

The PHS Boys Basketball Team won its season opener over Glenwood City at Glenwood City. The Cardinals led 41-14 in the first half and won the game 87-49. Jake Doffing and Parker Nielsen both scored 19 points to lead the team.

The PHS Girls Basketball Team downed an unbeaten Amery squad at Prescott 48-40. The Cards made their free-throws down the stretch to pull away from the Warriors (3-1). Isabella Lenz led PHS in scoring with 15 points. Haylee Yeager finished with 11 points and both Kaelyn Lewis and Allie Murphy both scored eight points. Prescott improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Middle Border Conference.

The Prescott Boys Basketball Team is in action tonight at 7:30 p.m. against Eau Claire Regis at UW-Stout's Johnson Fieldhouse in Menomonie. The PHS girls team is in action next Tuesday vs. Cameron at home.

Prescott's Dylan Malmlov puts up a shot guarded by three Glenwood City

