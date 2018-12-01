Big wins for PHS hoop teams Friday evening

The PHS Boys Basketball Team won its season opener over Glenwood City at Glenwood City. The Cardinals led 41-14 in the first half and won the game 87-49. Jake Doffing and Parker Nielsen both scored 19 points to lead the team.
The PHS Girls Basketball Team downed an unbeaten Amery squad at Prescott 48-40. The Cards made their free-throws down the stretch to pull away from the Warriors (3-1). Isabella Lenz led PHS in scoring with 15 points. Haylee Yeager finished with 11 points and both Kaelyn Lewis and Allie Murphy both scored eight points. Prescott improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Middle Border Conference.
The Prescott Boys Basketball Team is in action tonight at 7:30 p.m. against Eau Claire Regis at UW-Stout's Johnson Fieldhouse in Menomonie. The PHS girls team is in action next Tuesday vs. Cameron at home.
