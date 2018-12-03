Accident in Diamond Bluff Twp. causes injury

DIAMOND BLUFF - On Saturday December 1, 2018, at approximately 2:36 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Dept. was notified of a one vehicle accident with injury on Hwy. 35 just south of 370th Ave in Diamond Bluff Township.
A 2003 Chevrolet Suburban driven by a Ryan Mcguire, 39, from Wyoming Minn., was driving south bound on Hwy. 35 when he lost control of his vehicle on the snow covered roadway and entered the north side ditch causing the vehicle to roll-over multiple times. Both Driver and passenger, identified as Briana McGuire, 30, were transported to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn. with undetermined injuries.
Assisting on-scene was the Red Wing Fire and EMS, and the Ellsworth Fire Department. The crash is still under investigation with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.