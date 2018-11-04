Winter sports seasons begin at PHS

Winter sports and activities begin at Prescott High School this week.
The first girls basketball practice is Monday and boys basketball and Cardinal wrestling practice begin the following Monday, Nov. 12.
The PHS Dance Team will be gearing up this month to get ready for its first invitational meet on Dec. 8 in the Prescott High School Gymnasium.
The first game for the PHS girls basketball team is on Nov. 16 at St. Croix Falls. The Cardinals' first home game is Nov. 27 vs. Osceola. The wrestling team's first meet is Nov. 30 at Ellsworth and the defending state champion boys' basketball team plays at Glenwood City Dec. 1